9th Rozgar Mela: MoS Pratima Bhoumik Distributes Appointment Letters To 197 Beneficiaries At IIT Kharagpur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2023: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, played a pivotal role in distributing appointment letters to 197 beneficiaries at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur as part of the 9th Rozgar Mela event.

The event, held on Tuesday, witnessed a wider national effort as Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself distributed appointment letters to approximately 51,000 newly appointed candidates from various government departments and organizations across the nation.

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji distributes appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits during #RozgarMela.https://t.co/1muGfzMeIc — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) September 26, 2023

Minister Pratima Bhoumik, while highlighting the event’s impact, shared, “Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji extended his support to the aspirations of thousands of newly appointed candidates by distributing appointment letters through the 9th Rozgar Mela event. Additionally, at IIT Kharagpur, I had the privilege of personally presenting appointment letters to 197 deserving beneficiaries while joining them in listening to the Prime Minister’s address.”

“The 9th Rozgar Mela, a nationwide initiative, unfolded simultaneously in 46 locations across the country. Newly selected candidates from diverse regions will soon assume roles in various key Ministries and Departments, including but not limited to the Department of Posts, Indian Written Examination and Writing Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As part of their journey, these freshly appointed individuals will also have access to enriching training opportunities through the “KarmaYogi Prambharam” online module on the ‘KarmaYogi’ portal”, she said.

Bhoumik said “The Rojgar Mela stands as a pivotal step in aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to prioritize income generation. This nationwide initiative seeks to inspire the youth towards self-employment and offers them a golden opportunity for empowerment and active participation in nation-building.”

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik expressed, “India’s progress is propelled by the unwavering dedication and enthusiasm of its youth, leading us towards becoming the world’s youth nation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to forging a new India, harnessing the immense talent and energy of our youth.”

As India continues its journey towards progress and development, the 9th Rozgar Mela signifies a promising stride in empowering the nation’s youth and reinforcing their role in shaping its future.