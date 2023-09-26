Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Capital Police Accelerates Passport Verification Process, Says ‘Within One Day’

In a bid to eliminate inconvenience faced by people in the process, the Capital Police in Itanagar has announced an enhancement in its passport application processing system.

Police verification for passport applications which traditionally used to take several days or weeks, causing inconvenience to applicants who needed to travel urgently, now will be verified within “just one day” making the process more efficient, as informed by Itanagar Police.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh took to his social media handle X and announced this initiative.

He said, “We understand the importance of seamless passport processing for our citizens. Our dedicated team is committed to making your passport application process smoother and faster, ensuring that you can embark on your travel adventures without unnecessary delays”.

