Tripura Government Prioritizes Quality Education With Infrastructure Development: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2023: In a significant step towards enhancing education services in the state, the government of Agartala is focusing on providing quality education, particularly in underserved areas. Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the education sector during the inauguration of a new two-storied building for Class 12 English Medium School in Chailengta, Longtharai Valley subdivision of Dhalai district on Tuesday.

Highlighting the government’s multifaceted approach to development, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha stated that alongside education, the state is prioritizing health, agriculture, and related issues. The government is taking concrete measures to enhance the education sector, including the conversion of 125 schools into Vidyajyoti schools. Already, 100 schools have made the transition, with 25 more scheduled to follow suit. Notably, Chailengta English Medium 12th standard school has also been transformed into a Vidyajyoti school.

The implementation of the new National Education Policy is a key step towards modernizing the education system in the state, ensuring its relevance for the future and fostering skill development among students.

Addressing the state’s initiatives for educational development, Chief Minister Dr. Saha mentioned the Nipun Tripura and Mission Mukul projects, which are catalyzing positive changes in the education sector. The budget for the current financial year proposes the establishment of a model school in each block under the PM Shri scheme, with an allocation of 50 crores for this purpose.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced the launch of the Chief Minister’s Daughter Atmanirbhar Yojana, where the first 100 students in the twelfth examination will receive free scooters. Special scholarships are also planned for Divyangjan students in the current fiscal year’s budget.

Dr. Saha emphasized the creation of teaching learning material as a game-changer in the state’s education system. Over the next five years, 2 thousand crore rupees will be allocated for the development of education infrastructure. Encouraging girls’ participation in education, the government has waived various fees for female students in government colleges and universities. Additionally, 44,600 bicycles were distributed among girl students in the fiscal year 2022-23, with a continued budget allocation of 9 crores for the current financial year.

The introduction of smart classes in 752 schools and the Information Competition Technology Project launched in 604 schools are further efforts to expand the quality of education in the state. An additional 294 schools are in the process of implementing this scheme.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha acknowledged the special attention given to the North Eastern region by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Act East Policy. This focus has accelerated infrastructure development and improved social conditions in the area, with Dhalai district receiving special priority as an aspirational district.

The event saw the presence of distinguished guests, including MLA Shambhulal Chakma, Chairman of Ambassa BAC Parimal Debbarma, MDC Sanjay Das, and District Magistrate of Dhalai district, among others. Notably, the construction of the two-storey building for Chailengta Class XII English medium School was made possible with the financial support of the NITI Aayog project of the Government of India, with a total expenditure of Rs 2 crore 80 lakh.