Tripura High Court Dismisses 10,323 Sacked Teacher Case With Hefty Fine

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2023: In a historic verdict, the full bench of the Tripura High Court, presided over by Chief Justice AK Singh, Justice T Amarnath Gaur, and Justice Arindam Lodh, has once again ruled against the much-debated case of 10,323 sacked teachers.

This decision casts a long shadow on the lives of these educators, who faced the court’s judgment since 2014 when their employment was invalidated on the grounds of illegal recruitment.

The petition, filed by dismissed teacher Pranab Deb, met an unprecedented outcome in the court’s history. Advocate General Siddharth Shankar Dey vehemently opposed Advocate Saha during the proceedings.

Following a thorough evaluation of both arguments, the full bench not only rejected the petitioner’s plea but also imposed a substantial fine of ₹25,000, stressing the value of the court’s time.

This verdict marks a significant chapter in the ongoing legal battle surrounding the 10,323 teachers, whose employment status has been a matter of heated debate since the initial High Court ruling in 2014. The Supreme Court had previously upheld the High Court’s judgment, leaving these educators in a state of uncertainty about their future.