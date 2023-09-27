20 Different Butterfly Species Identified And Recorded At Kamlang Tiger Reserve

NET Web Desk

As per reports, around 20 different species of butterfly were identified and recorded during a ‘Butterfly walk & nature trail’ organised by the Kamlang Tiger Reserve, in association with the Wiki Loves Butterflies and AMYAA, to celebrate the Big Butterfly Month at the Kamlang Tiger Reserve here in Lohit district.

Reportedly, the identified species are the green dragon tail, the spotted sawtooth, the white dragon tail, the common Mormon, the common yeoman, the purple sapphire, the commander, the popinjay, the great orange tip, the chocolate albatross, the black prince, the common jester, the elbowed pierrot, the straight pierrot, the tiger hopper, the glassy tiger, the common rose, etc.

Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary DFO Jumdo Geiyi asserted in a release that to uncover the diversity of undiscovered butterflies, and to expose all participants to a wide audience was the main goal of the event.

However, the active participation of school students from Apna Vidya Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, government secondary school, Don Bosco School, the Arunachal University of Studies and PhD students from Rajiv Gandhi University and NEHU, along with several others, made the event a success, as per reports.

The event reportedly started with a walk up to Champa Bridge – one of the hanging bridge locations in the tiger reserve – from Mithun Gate, a bird-watching and butterfly-watch viewpoint area, where participants were split into groups and led by subject matter specialists.

Further, Aditya Das a field biologist and the event’s lead planner, assisted the participants in correctly identifying and cataloguing the butterflies and also gave the learners “a comprehensive understanding of the abundant biodiversity and untold treasures that science has yet to uncover”, as per reports.