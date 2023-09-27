Guwahati Welcomes Sri Lankan Cricket Team For Warm-up Matches Ahead Of WC 2023

NET Web Desk

As per information, Guwahati is set to host four exciting warm-up matches ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 which starts from October 5 onwards.

The cricket teams have started arriving, with the Sri Lanka team landing at Guwahati Airport early today, followed by the expected arrival of the Bangladesh team later this evening. Both teams will be stationed at the Vivanta Guwahati during their stay, as per reports.

Although Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium is not part of the World Cup schedule, it will witness thrilling warm-up matches from September 29 to October 3; Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka on September 29, England vs. India on September 30 and England vs. Bangladesh on October 2 and the final warm-up match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Mention must be made that all 10 participating teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will each play two official 50-over contests during the week leading up to the start of the World Cup on October 5, with matches to be held in three different cities across India, as announced by the ICC.