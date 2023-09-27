Historic Charaideo Prepares For On-Site Assessment By UNESCO On October 7

NET Web Desk

In the upper part of Assam, the historical significance of Charaideo’s ancient mound burials (maidams) dating back to the Ahom era, is eyeing global recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Local villagers along with the Sivasagar district administration have jointly embarked on a substantial awareness campaign to enlighten the community about the transformative prospects that come with UNESCO recognition, as per information.

Reportedly, a team of experts from the UNESCO International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) is set to embark on a ground visit to Charaideo on October 7, meticulously evaluating its cultural value as Charaideo’s maidam is India’s sole nomination for UNESCO recognition in the cultural category this year.

Moreover, to commemorate World Tourism Day on Wednesday, the state tourism department has organised a series of engaging events, including a photography competition, a mini-marathon, a photography exhibition, as well as brainstorming sessions and cultural festivities, all centred around Charaideo.

“Accessibility to the entire site, particularly the core zone, is nearing completion. Maintenance and research of the maidams will be conducted in parallel,” mentioned an archaeology expert deeply involved in the project, underscoring the efforts and hard work towards preserving and showcasing Charaideo’s historical wealth.

Zakirul Alam, a member of the Charaideo Maidam Demarcation Committee, highlighted the outreach efforts to the local populace, with strong support from Sivasagar District Collector Aditya Vikram Yadav, to ensure the success of this endeavour. Alam stated, “The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state archaeology department are prepared to welcome the ICOMOS team. Our challenge lies in persuading the local people about the considerable benefits they stand to gain. Rest assured, there is no need for concern regarding displacement as part of this project.”