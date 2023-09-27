Nagaland Gears Up For Its First 5-Star Properties

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking move for Nagaland tourism, the Hotel Polo Towers Group in partnership with the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, is set to introduce the state’s first-ever 5-star properties, as per reports.

This significant collaboration marks a milestone, encompassing the development of two exceptional projects: a 5-star Hotel with a Mall in Dimapur and another 5-star Hotel in Kohima. Featuring 200 lavish rooms in total, these ventures are set to redefine luxury accommodation in the region, as per sources.

While, the Dimapur facility will feature top-of-the-line accommodations, multiple dining venues, entertainment centres, and retail shops, thereby positioning itself as a complete lifestyle destination; The Kohima project will focus on providing an unparalleled ‘luxury hotel’ experience to serve both business and leisure travellers, as per reports.

The introduction of 5-star hospitality options is expected to enhance Nagaland’s beauty inviting travelers to experience the epitome of luxury amidst the state’s natural and cultural splendor.