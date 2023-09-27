Special CBI Team In Manipur To Investigate Kidnapping And Murder Of Two Meitei Students

NET Web Desk

As per reports, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), under the leadership of Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, set to start their mission to investigate the kidnapping and tragic killing of two students, arrived today.

As reported, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh made an official announcement about the CBI team’s imminent arrival in the state, offering reassurance to the public about both the state and central government’s efforts in providing justice.

“To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning on a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.” CM stated.

The Manipur government officially confirmed on Tuesday, the murder of two missing Meitei students, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), who had gone missing near Bishnupur in July.

The revelation reportedly intensified the demand for swift justice and prompted a collective outcry for stringent action against those responsible for this gruesome act.