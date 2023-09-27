Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Launches e-Cabinet System, Holds First Paperless Meeting

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the e-Cabinet system in the state on Wednesday, making Tripura the fourth state in the country to implement such a system. The e-Cabinet system will enable the Cabinet memos and minutes to be prepared and circulated online, without any paper work.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1706945219554644459?s=20

Taking this to social media handles, CM Dr Saha wrote: “The e-Cabinet started in Tripura from today in the direction of ‘Digital India’ mission of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today I inaugurated the e-cabinet in the secretariat and held the first meeting of the cabinet under the new system.”

“Tripura is the fourth state in the country where this e-cabinet facility is operational. This new step will further strengthen the e-governance initiative”.

The first e-Cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, where Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury participated through the e-Cabinet application. He said that the Chief Minister had taken this landmark decision to make the Cabinet proceedings more efficient and transparent.

He explained that the e-Cabinet application allows the Cabinet memos to be uploaded with date and time stamps, and approved by the secretaries, chief secretaries, concerned ministers and the Chief Minister online. The application also provides necessary advice to the concerned departments and offices through a secure and private channel.

He added that the e-Cabinet system will eliminate the dependencies caused by physical movement of paper documents, and bring more dynamism and security to the Cabinet process. He also thanked the IT department for developing and implementing the e-Cabinet system in a short span of time.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1706948916267417749?s=20

Meanwhile, Dr Saha also wrote “In Tripura, various departments have worked on mission mode & implemented e-Office initiative, ensuring smooth governance.”

“Today felicitated such departments having 100 percent e-Office facility during a programme at the Secretariat. I congratulate all the officials concerned for this achievement towards the Digital India vision of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji”, he added.”