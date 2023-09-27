Tripura Government Gives Highest Priority On Enhancing Socio-Economic Well-Being Of People: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2023: In a significant move towards inclusive development, the Tripura state government is intensifying efforts to extend the benefits of various development projects to marginalized communities across the region. Under the banner of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikash, Sabka Biswas, and Sabka Prayas,” the government is focusing on socio-economic upliftment, as announced by Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha during the inauguration of the Lavarthi Parivar Maha Sammelan at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan here in Agartala on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to reaching the last person in society, Dr Saha stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is executing the vision of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay to ensure equitable development. He highlighted the nation’s steady progress under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, culminating in its recent participation in the G-20 conference.

He also stressed the importance of women’s empowerment, citing Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to bring women to the forefront. The state government is actively implementing initiatives to empower women, including a 33% reservation of seats in jobs, 50% reservation for women in government market stalls, and fee waivers for girl students in general degree colleges. Additionally, women in the state are striving for self-reliance through various cottage industries such as handicrafts and Risha.

Furthermore, Dr Saha highlighted the burgeoning trend of self-employment in the state, facilitated by various government programs. This movement towards self-reliance is evident throughout the region, with the government implementing projects in mission mode to expedite development.

He expressed optimism that with combined efforts, India and Tripura will continue to grow stronger in the future.

The event saw participation from key figures, including Urban Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh, Director of Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission Prasad Rao Vadarapu, and felicitation of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Scheme and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission. Various stakeholders, including street vendors, self-help groups involved in waste collection, and successful beneficiaries, were recognized for their contributions. Notably, five women auto drivers, trained during the event, were issued driving licenses.

Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dharmanagar Municipal Corporation, and Udaipur Municipal Corporation were lauded for their successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Scheme. Leading banks, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Tripura Grameen Bank, received accolades as the best-performing institutions under this scheme.

The Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, presented certificates to the awardees. At the event, AMC Mayor Deepak Majumder, Urban Development Department Director Rajat Panth, AMC’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Mohammad Sajad P, and State Level Baskers Committee Convener Bikash Das.

To showcase the government’s initiatives, a documentary on the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Mission was screened, allowing beneficiaries to share their experiences. The Chief Minister also visited exhibition stalls showcasing various products created by self-help groups.