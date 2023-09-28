Active NSCN-K Cadre Surrenders To Assam Rifles In Changlang

NET Web Desk

As evidence of the successful efforts of the forces, an active cadre of the NSCN-K (khango) surrendered to the Assam Rifles (AR) in Jairampur of Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Reportedly, the unidentified cadre was an active cadre of the NSCN (Khaplang) from 2003 to 2014 and defected to the Eastern Nationalist Naga Group (ENNG) in 2019. The cadre then joined NSCN (Khango) in August this year.

The cadre, allegedly responsible for several cases of extortion and other illegal activities, surrendered with one 9mm Pistol, ammunition and an extortion note, as informed.

“The surrendering of a cadre showcases the humane face of Assam Rifles and is likely to motivate other cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream,” an AR official quoted.

Mention must be made that this is the first surrender of a cadre this year in Jairampur, Changlang District.