Arunachal CM Announces Rs 20 Lakh Cash Incentive For Visa-Denied Wushu Players

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh – September 28, 2023: In a commendable display of solidarity and support, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has pledged a cash incentive of Rs 20 lakh each to three talented Wushu players from the state. These athletes were unfortunately unable to participate in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, due to visa-related issues. The chief minister’s announcement aligns with the state’s sports policy governing Asian Games participants.

Chief Minister Khandu also affirmed that these athletes would be officially recognized as integral members of the Indian Wushu team.

The trio of Wushu players, consisting of Onilu Tega, Nyeman Wangsu, and Mepung Lamgu, along with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, Coach Maibam Premchandra Singh, and officials from the Arunachal Olympic Association and Arunachal Wushu Association, held a meeting with CM Khandu at his office on Wednesday, as reported.

Furthermore, Coach Maibam Premchandra Singh is set to receive 10% of the incentives allocated to the athletes, as confirmed by reports.

During their interaction, Chief Minister Khandu encouraged the young Wushu players to intensify their preparations for the 2026 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan. He commended their unwavering dedication and hailed them as potential medal-winners and heroes.

In addition to the cash incentives, the athletes have been assured of government job opportunities and comprehensive financial support for their training, including dietary needs, as they gear up for the upcoming Tokyo Asian Games, according to reports.

The chief minister’s generous gesture not only acknowledges the talent and potential of these athletes but also underscores the state’s commitment to nurturing and promoting sports excellence on the international stage.