Fresh Border Tensions Erupt; Assam- Meghalaya Villagers Clash With Bows And Arrows

NET Web Desk

As per reports, tension erupted in the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border after Karbi villagers of Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district and Pnar villagers of Meghalaya’s West Jaintia district attacked each other using bows and arrows and catapults on Tuesday.

This came to light after videos of clashes went viral on social media, as per reports.

Meanwhile, police from both states prevented the villagers from both sides from assembling near the site of the clash, preventing further escalation of tensions.

Meghalaya cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh informed the media that the matter has been taken up with the Assam government and discussion on the fresh border violence will be held soon.

Further district officials from both Assam and Meghalaya said they are coordinating with each other to keep the situation under control.

Currently both the states are engaged in resolving the over half-a-century border row between them and the disputes have been resolved in 6 out of the 12 areas of differences. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, had signed an agreement to settle the issues in six of the 12 disputed locations last year.