Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

GMC Seals Maa Kali Hotel After A Dead Lizard Served

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Two days after the customer complained of discovering a dead lizard in his rice thali at Maa Kali Hotel in the Paltan Bazar area, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has sealed the hotel, as per reports.

GMC in collaboration with Food Safety authorities and law enforcement, under the oversight of a magistrate, carried out an operation at the aforementioned hotel which revealed that the establishment had violated hygiene standards compromising public health. Consequently, the GMC decided to close down the hotel as per reports.

The incident took place when a customer from Silchar visited the hotel for dinner but was reportedly served lizard concealed within the cooked rice, which escalated into a heated altercation between the customer and the hotel’s staff. The victim later filed a police complaint at the Paltan Bazar Police Station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News