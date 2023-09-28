GMC Seals Maa Kali Hotel After A Dead Lizard Served

NET Web Desk

Two days after the customer complained of discovering a dead lizard in his rice thali at Maa Kali Hotel in the Paltan Bazar area, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has sealed the hotel, as per reports.

GMC in collaboration with Food Safety authorities and law enforcement, under the oversight of a magistrate, carried out an operation at the aforementioned hotel which revealed that the establishment had violated hygiene standards compromising public health. Consequently, the GMC decided to close down the hotel as per reports.

The incident took place when a customer from Silchar visited the hotel for dinner but was reportedly served lizard concealed within the cooked rice, which escalated into a heated altercation between the customer and the hotel’s staff. The victim later filed a police complaint at the Paltan Bazar Police Station.