Guwahati Court Restrains MP Gaurav Gogoi From Commenting On CM’s Wife Till Next Hearing

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Assam – September 28, 2023: In a significant development in the ongoing legal battle between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Guwahati court has issued a restraining order against Gaurav Gogoi. The order prohibits Gogoi from making any public statements or comments pertaining to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma until the next hearing in a defamation case filed against him.

The legal proceedings stem from Gogoi’s allegations made earlier this month, wherein he claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s company had received a substantial grant of Rs 10 crore from the Central government due to her husband’s influence. In response to these allegations, Riniki Sarma filed a defamation case against Gaurav Gogoi on September 22, 2023.

Devajit Saikia, the legal representative for Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, vehemently denied the allegations, stating that neither Riniki Sarma nor her company had ever applied for or received any subsidy or grant. Saikia further noted that Riniki Sarma had received two show-cause notices for failing to submit any subsidy applications, emphasizing that no application seeking any form of subsidy had been made by her or her company.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds the position of Chairman and Managing Director at Pride East Entertainments Private Ltd, one of the largest media conglomerates in the Northeast region. The company owns and operates two news channels, a newspaper, a digital news portal, and multiple entertainment channels.

The courtroom drama has captured the attention of both political observers and the public, as it unfolds against the backdrop of Assam’s political landscape. The next hearing in this closely watched case will be eagerly awaited by many as it promises to shed more light on the allegations and counterarguments presented by both parties involved.