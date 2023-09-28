Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

India Sends Malayalam Film ‘2018’ To Oscars

No Comments
Posted in Entertainment, Featured, Film
NET Web Desk

As per information, the Malayalam film ‘2018’ is India’s official entry to the Oscars this year.

Setting another milestone for the film after its tremendous success in theatres, ‘2018’ starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, and others went on floors on May 5, 2023.

Jude Anthany Joseph has directed the film whose plot revolves around the devastating Kerala floods that swept across the State. The film has emerged as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2023, just behind ‘Romancham’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News