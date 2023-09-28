India Sends Malayalam Film ‘2018’ To Oscars

NET Web Desk

As per information, the Malayalam film ‘2018’ is India’s official entry to the Oscars this year.

Setting another milestone for the film after its tremendous success in theatres, ‘2018’ starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, and others went on floors on May 5, 2023.

Jude Anthany Joseph has directed the film whose plot revolves around the devastating Kerala floods that swept across the State. The film has emerged as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2023, just behind ‘Romancham’.