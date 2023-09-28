‘Waste To Wonder’ Competition Organised By NCC NER In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

As a run-up to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhiji’s Birthday, a ‘ waste to wonder ‘ competition was organised by the NCC NER Directorate, wherein the NCC cadets from various states of the North East Region participated, as per reports.

A display of innovative brilliance with models out of waste to convey a message for a plastic-free world and the coexistence of all species were reportedly exhibited by the cadets.

Interestingly, The projects displayed included ideas based on the reuse of waste, recycling of waste, waste segregation, waste reduction, sustainable use of natural resources, environmental innovations, etc., and were evaluated by a team of experts.

The Additional Director General, NCC North East Region, Major General Gagan Deep lauded the efforts of the young minds towards generating environmental awareness.

According to sources, NCC Group Shillong was declared as the winner and awarded a cash prize of Rs 10000/-, first runners up NCC Group Dibrugarh were awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000/-, second runners up NCC Group Tezpur were awarded a cash prize of Rs 2000/-