500 Women To Participate In Tawang’s Inaugural High-Altitude Marathon; CM Khandu First Registered Participant

NET Web Desk

In a historic move, Arunachal’s Tawang situated 10,000 feet above sea level, is gearing up to host the inaugural high-altitude marathon of the North East region this Sunday.

As per information, the event has attracted immense enthusiasm, with approximately 2,500 participants from various parts of India and abroad registering for this challenging marathon, 500 of which are women.

A collaborative effort between the Indian Army, the Arunachal Pradesh government, and CYRUNS Sports LLP, a professional sports event management firm, this marathon is aimed at placing Tawang on the international marathon map, fostering unity, and promoting a healthy lifestyle while providing participants with an unforgettable experience, as per sources.

Various categories, including the full marathon covering 42.195 km, the half marathon covering 21.0975 km, and shorter races of 10 or 5 km are featured in the marathon and the organizers have allocated prizes up to Rs 75,000 across different categories, including open, defence, and foreign participants in various age groups, as per the information.

The marathon will be inaugurated by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Lt Gen Manish, GOC, Gajraj Corps, at the Tawang Stadium.

Mention must be made that CM Pema Khandu registered himself as the first participant, marking the beginning of this exciting journey for Tawang and its participants.