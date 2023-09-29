Elephant Attack Claims One Life In Jorhat

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident , a forest department official lost his life while four others sustained severe injuries after a deadly encounter with wild elephants in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The deceased is identified as Atul Kalita who held a position at the Mariani Forest Range, as per information.

According to sources, the incident occurred when a team of dedicated forest personnel arrived in Bijoy Nagar, a locality in Jorhat’s Titabor, with the motive of chasing away a herd of elephants that had caused havoc late on a Thursday night.

The lack of sufficient weapons and equipment at the disposal of the forest personnel to effectively ward off the elephants has reportedly caused the tragic event. In response, the agitated and distressed elephants retaliated and launched a violent attack on the forest personnel.

All four injured personnel were rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for urgent medical attention and were closely monitored by medical professionals.

Reportedly, the local authorities, along with wildlife conservation organizations, have initiated investigations to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic encounter.