Nagaland: ‘NagaEd’ Wins CII DX Award For Digital Education; First For A NE Company

NET Web Desk

As per information, ‘NagaEd’ a digital education company has become the first northeastern company to receive the prestigious ‘Award for Best Practice in Digital Transformation’ at the CII DX Awards.

The company founded by Kevisato Sanyu, NagaEd was honoured in the ‘Most Innovative’ category for its digital education programme. Shiroi Shaiza, Co-founder of NagaEd, accepted the award on behalf of the NagaEd team and the community.

NagaEd, a pioneering digital education company dedicated to improving teaching and learning solutions for tribal and indigenous communities, leads in leveraging digital platforms to enhance student learning outcomes by collaborating with governments and educational institutions, as per reports.

NagaEd’s win underscores the importance of digital innovation in today’s world of changing customer expectations and a rapidly evolving workforce.

As informed, the CII DX Awards organised by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), recognise outstanding digital strategies and technologies that transform business models and drive growth in new and existing markets.

Mentions must be made that NagaEd now joins the ranks of esteemed past awardees, including IBM India, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Vodafone Foundation, Apollo Hospitals, and Reliance Industries, highlighting its pioneering role in the digital education sector.