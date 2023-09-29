Nagaland’s Vethozo Lohe Clinches Gold At World Arm Wrestling Championship

NET Web Desk

In a proud moment, Vethozo Lohe from Nagaland’s Phek district has won a gold medal (Right Hand) in the youth category at the ongoing World Arm Wrestling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Post the win, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio took to his social media platform to congratulate the athlete, “Congratulations to Vethozo Lohe on becoming IFA World Arm Wrestling Champion (Gold Medal in Right Hand) Youth Category, in Malaysia. He has made Nagaland and the country proud. I hope he brings more laurels to the country in the future. Best wishes for all his future endeavours.”

The Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Abu Metha, also took to X to congratulate the player, ” Fantabulous! World Champion from Nagaland !! Mr. Vethozo Lohe from Nagaland, India became the World Arm Wrestling Champion (Gold Medal in Right Hand) in the Youth Category at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Congratulations and well done. You have made Nagaland Proud and India Shine!”.

Lohe is reportedly a first-year student in Bachelor of Arts at Phek Government College.