PM Narendra Modi Enhances Railway Connectivity For Tripura To Mumbai; Secunderabad-Guwahati Express Extended To Silchar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 29, 2023: In a notable development on ensuing “Sharad Utsav”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a significant gift to the people of Tripura by extending the Lokmanya Kamakhya Tilak Weekly Express train to Agartala. This extension brings the convenience of direct train travel from Agartala to Mumbai, marking a major leap in regional connectivity.

Starting from Agartala Railway Station every Thursday at 06:00 AM, the Lokmanya Kamakhya Tilak Express is scheduled to arrive at Lokmanya Tilak station at 04:15 PM on Saturday. For the return journey, the train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Station at 07:50 AM on Sunday, reaching Agartala Station at 07:50 PM on Tuesday. Key stoppages on this route, between Guwahati and Agartala, include Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai, and Chaparmukh Stations.

Additionally, the Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly express train has been extended to Silchar in South Assam. Along the Guwahati-Silchar route, passengers can expect stops at Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai, and Jagiroad stations. This strategic extension of train services aims to enhance connectivity for remote areas in the North Eastern region, fostering closer ties with Mumbai and Secunderabad.

The move underscores the government’s commitment to improving transport links and facilitating smoother travel options for the region’s residents. This extension of train routes promises to be a boon for both travelers and the regional economy.