Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Calls On Students To Combat Drug Menace

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 29, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha delivered a passionate appeal today to the students of the state, urging them to actively engage in the fight against drug trafficking. Speaking at the inaugural session of a school in the Bagbasa assembly constituency, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for collective action against the drug menace.

A step towards ensuring the safety and security of the people of Bagbasa. The Bagbasa Outpost has now been upgraded to a full-fledged police station. Our government is taking various initiatives to increase the strength of the police in various areas to prevent crimes &… pic.twitter.com/d7gn3vj83e — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) September 28, 2023

Dr. Saha acknowledged the deep-rooted problem of drug abuse in the state, highlighting that eradicating it required more than just police efforts. He stated, “A social movement is required to get rid of the drug menace that has already devastated many well-off households in the state.”

Reflecting on his interactions with families affected by drug abuse during election campaigns, Dr. Saha shared, “Many of my sisters told me how their once-happy families had been ruined by drugs. They wanted nothing but a solution to this problem, and I assured them that the state would never encourage drug trafficking within its territory.”

The Chief Minister called upon students to play a pivotal role in the government’s efforts to eliminate drug trafficking. He encouraged them to report any suspicious activities or individuals involved in drug trade, even if they were acquaintances. Dr. Saha stressed that those involved in drug trafficking would face the full force of the law.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Saha inaugurated a new police station in the Bagbasa area of North Tripura District. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order for the state’s growth and prosperity.

“For any state to grow, addressing law and order issues should be the top priority,” Dr. Saha asserted. He also highlighted the positive impact of improved law and order on tourism, citing the recent World Tourism Day celebrations.

Dr. Saha praised the peaceful conduct of the by-elections in Dhanpur and Boxanagar constituencies, contrasting them with previous elections marked by violence. He credited strict police and administrative measures for the historic peaceful elections.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish two additional battalions of the Tripura State Rifles to enhance law enforcement, with an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore on the state’s exchequer.

Later in the day, Dr. Saha participated in a series of events in the adjacent Unakoti district, alongside local MLA Jadab Lal Nath and IG Law and Order Soumitra Dhar.