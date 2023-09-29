Tripura Police Seize 650 Bottles Of Narcotic Substances Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 29, 2023: In the relentless battle against drug trafficking, Tripura Police achieved a significant breakthrough as the Sonamura police station conducted a successful raid last night based on confidential information. The operation led to the confiscation of 650 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup and phensedyl, with an estimated market value of around Rs 5 lakh.

Acting on undisclosed intelligence, the Sonamura police station received a tip late on Thursday night indicating that a residence in Bejimara village, belonging to Sabuj Rahman, harbored illicit drug paraphernalia. In a coordinated effort involving local police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and the District Intelligence Bureau (DIB) forces, authorities swiftly executed a search operation at the identified location.

The raid uncovered a substantial cache of 650 bottles of narcotic substances, specifically Eskuf cough syrup and Phensedyl. Law enforcement subsequently apprehended two individuals in connection with the seized contraband. Jalil Mia (45), a resident of Baramura, and Alamgir Hossain (36), hailing from Bansh Pond, were taken into custody and transported to the police station for further interrogation.

Authorities are currently conducting thorough investigations to uncover additional details related to the illicit drug operation and to determine the full extent of those involved.

The successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Tripura Police in their ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and maintain law and order within the state. Despite the challenges, authorities remain dedicated to curbing the drug trade, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.