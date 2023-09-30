Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

A Pilot Training Academy At Hollongi Airport’, Confirms CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

In a commendable effort towards development, the Airports Authority of India has provided the land on lease for setting up a pilot training academy at Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh.

Reportedly, the academy to be set up is New Zealand Aviation Academy.

Arunachal’s CM Pema Khandu while taking to his social media handles shared the news, ” A great news for aspiring pilots!New Zealand Aviation Academy shall be setting up a pilot training academy at Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh. @AAI_Official has provided the land on lease for the academy. Our youngsters won’t have to go out for training. Congratulations 🎊 ”

It must be mentioned that the establishment of this academy will mark a whole new chapter for the state.

