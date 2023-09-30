Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Reaches Semifinals In Tug Of War Nationals

In an impressive display of strength and strategy, Arunachal Pradesh secured a spot in the semifinals of the men’s 640 kg event at the 36th Senior National Tug of War Championships held on Friday.

The team reportedly gained triumph over formidable opponents, including Rajasthan, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, all with a commanding 2-0 margin and also a 1-1 draw against Assam. However, they faced a setback when they lost 0-2 to Group A leader Delhi.

Looking ahead, Arunachal Pradesh will face off against Punjab in a highly anticipated semifinal clash.

Simultaneously, Delhi is set to compete against Kerala, as per reports.

In the closely contested 580 kg event, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, and Nagaland displayed their prowess and reportedly earned their spots in the semifinals, showcasing their skill and determination.

In another catch event, Haryana Power, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Punjab Power emerged victorious, securing their spots in the semifinals, and setting the stage for further exhilarating battles to come.

