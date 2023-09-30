Arunachal’s Onam Gamno Clinches Gold At World Arm Wrestling Championship

NET Web Desk

In a historic moment, Onam Gamno, a formidable arm wrestler hailing from the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, won the gold medal in the left arm 52 kg category at the ongoing World Arm Wrestling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Gamno, lauding her incredible strength and determination. “Delighted to learn that Ms Onam Gamno has secured a Gold Medal in the left arm 52 kg category at the World Arm Wrestling Championship, 2023,” Mein wrote on X.

Before her departure for the Championship to represent India, the State’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, had also expressed joy and congratulated Onam for her forthcoming endeavour. “Where there is a will, there is a wrestler! Kudos to Ms. Onam Gamno,” he commended, emphasizing her dedication to wrestling while managing the demands of her role as a Nursing Officer, as per reports.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages for Onam Gamno continue to pour in from all quarters on various social media platforms.