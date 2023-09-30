Assam State Government Mandates Gandhi Jayanti Celebration In Schools

NET Web Desk

To instil the values of Mahatma Gandhi in the younger generation, the Assam state government has decided to keep all government-run schools in the state open on Gandhi Jayanti, which falls on October 2.

The Department of School Education in Assam issued a notification on September 29, announcing that all state schools will actively celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, as per reports.

The notice further orders the schools to conduct various events and activities on Gandhi Jayanti to remind students of the importance of inclusive unity and the teachings of the Mahatma.

Additionally, a “Non-Violence Pledge” will also be administered across all schools.

It is worth noting that the International Day of Non-Violence is also observed on October 2 in honour of Gandhiji’s work and legacy.