Imphal Banker Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Assam

NET Web Desk

In a disturbing incident , a 47-year-old banker from Imphal was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Hailakandi District of Assam.

This is reportedly a second incident after a manager of a public sector bank from Manipur was seriously hurt in an attack in the same district, two days ago.

The deceased is identified as Ricky W and was reportedly the assistant manager of Union Bank of India’s Katlicherra branch.He was found dead in his rented house on Friday morning.

As informed by an officer in katlicherra police station, prima facie, the cause of Ricky’s death was not clear and an autopsy was ordered.

Further, the bank informed police about Ricky being on sick leave for two days but was seen cheerful on Thursday evening when some of his colleagues met him.

Mention must be made that Hailakandi has been home to a sizeable Manipuri population for decades and the recent incidents of attacks on the community have raised serious concerns.