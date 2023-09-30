Mirabai Chanu Misses Asian Games Bronze, Finishes 4th In Women’s 49kg Category

NET Web Desk

In a disappointing turn of events at the Asian Games 2023, Mirabai Chanu, a two-time Commonwealth gold medalist, was unable to secure a medal due to a thigh injury.

Competing in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, Chanu finished in fourth place, lifting a total of 191 kg.

Chanu showcased her strength with a best clean and jerk attempt of 108 kg, complemented by an 83 kg attempt in snatch, however, her total fell short of the third-placed Thanyathon Sukcharoen’s impressive 199 kg attempt.

During Chanu’s attempt to lift 117 kg in clean and jerk for a chance at a bronze medal, she Unfortunately fell marking a distressing turn of events. Despite valiant efforts and two subsequent failed attempts, Mirabai was unable to achieve the lift.

It was noted that Chanu faced struggles in the snatch phase, managing a lift of only 83 kg. Subsequent efforts at 86 kg proved futile as she grappled with difficulty rising from the squatting position, leading to the bar falling on her back.

The unfortunate injury left Chanu in need of on-stage assistance to walk off, and she exited the arena visibly limping.

The Indian weightlifting community and fans alike are hopeful for a swift recovery.