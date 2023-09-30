Pragjyotishpur Literary Festival 2023 Successfully Concludes Its Second Day In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Assam 30 September: The second day of the Pragjyotishpur Literary Festival 2023 featured a diverse program, including literary discussions, book launches, and thought-provoking dialogues with authors. Dr. Anshu Joshi, Professor at the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, took part in an engaging conversation with prominent author-researcher Dr. Namrata Pathak.

During their exchange, Dr Anshu Joshi delved into contentious topics such as fake secularism and love jihad. The focal point of the discussion was the novel titled “JNU Mein Ek Ladki Rehti Thi,” which is set against the backdrop of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Responding to Dr. Namrata Pathak’s inquiries, Dr. Joshi highlighted what he saw as underlying hypocrisy associated with Marxism and socialism within the university.

The novel’s narrative and characters draw inspiration from the JNU campus, offering significant commentary on one of India’s leading educational institutions. Dr. Joshi shared insights into the prevalence of leftist ideologies among both students and faculty at JNU, suggesting that this influence has contributed to moral challenges within the institution. He called upon the younger generation to cultivate critical thinking skills to discern right from wrong, citing JNU as an example of perceived issues with fake secularism and love jihad.

Dr. Anshu Joshi also advocated for a broader societal discourse on the topic of fake secularism, underscoring the importance of open and honest dialogue. He passionately encouraged emerging writers and authors to take on the responsibility of writing for the betterment of society. According to Dr. Joshi, literature should actively contribute to the nation-building process rather than exist in isolation.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Anshu Joshi appealed to the new generation to harness the power of literature as a catalyst for positive societal change and active participation in the nation-building endeavour.

According to the press release, Pragjyotishpur Literary Festival 2023 is a platform for celebrating literature and fostering essential discussions on its role in shaping both society and the nation.