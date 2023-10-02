Four Arrested In Connection With Brutal Killing Of Meitei Students in Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Manipur – October 2, 2023: In a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the tragic murder of two Manipur students in June, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended four individuals and detained two others. This critical development comes on the heels of a photograph of the victims surfacing on social media last week.

The four arrested individuals, identified as Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, Lhingneichong Baite (wife of a main accused), and Tinnuphing (two men and two women), are believed to have played significant roles in the demise of the two students.

The joint operation, carried out by both police and army personnel, resulted in the successful capture of these suspects in Churachandpur, a hill district located approximately 51 kilometers from Imphal.

It is important to note that the region had been plagued by ethnic violence since May 3, which further complicated the investigation into this case.

Following their apprehension, security forces promptly transported the suspects to the airport, where a CBI team was on standby to receive them. At approximately 5:45 pm, the suspects, accompanied by CBI investigators, departed for Assam, where further investigations will be conducted.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the successful capture of key suspects in Churachandpur, believed to be responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi.

In a statement posted on a microblogging site, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his satisfaction with the progress, stating, “I’m pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur today. As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed.” The CM had earlier assured that the people responsible for the murder would be held accountable.

It should be noted that Chief Minister N Biren Singh had previously assured the public that those responsible for the deaths would be identified, apprehended, and held accountable. The arrests mark a significant step forward in delivering justice to the victims and their families, bringing hope for closure in this tragic case.