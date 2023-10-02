IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Guwahati On Oct 2 And 3

NET Web Desk

In the wake of incessant heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning that inundated Guwahati, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forewarned of potential thundershowers on both October 2 and 3.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has issued a yellow alert, anticipating light to moderate thundershowers at the rate of 1-2cm/hr in parts of the city.

Additionally, the expected impacts encompass poor visibility during intense rainfall, waterlogging in low-lying areas, temporary traffic disruptions due to flooded roads, and a heightened risk of lightning-related injuries to people and livestock in open spaces.

To ensure the safety of residents, the following prudent actions are advised:

1. Adhere to traffic advisories diligently.

2. Seek shelter during thunderstorm and lightning occurrences

3. Stay updated with the latest weather information.

It is worth noting that the city faced similar challenges on September 30, when heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning caused artificial flooding in various areas.