QR Codes Embedded In Northeast Handlooms: NEHHDC Launches Innovative Digitalization Project

NET Web Desk

New Delhi, India – October 2, 2023: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at preserving the authenticity of unique handloom products in the Northeastern region, QR codes are set to be intricately woven into the fabric. This revolutionary step is a key component of the ‘Digitalisation of Handloom Project in NER,’ led by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC).

The NEHHDC has introduced Internet of Things (IoT) devices into traditional handlooms to generate QR codes on products originating from the Northeast. The primary goal is to enhance traceability and provide consumers with comprehensive information about the product’s origin and authenticity.

Furthermore, the project is poised to benefit approximately 10,000 active handlooms in the region, representing a significant leap towards modernizing traditional handloom practices.

A spokesperson from NEHHDC emphasized, “This project introduces QR code technology to verify the authenticity of each product at any point in its journey through the supply chain.”

What makes this innovation remarkable is that it not only authenticates handloom products but also captures and analyzes the motion of each loom to distinguish genuine handloom creations. Combining the Internet of Things (IoT) with Artificial Intelligence (AI), the technology effectively identifies handloom looms.

Upon scanning the QR code, buyers will gain valuable insights into the product’s origin, the type of yarn used, and even have access to a short video showcasing the intricate process of weaving by the talented artisans.

During his recent visit to the NEHHDC stall at the NE-Volution event held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally interacted with an artisan from Meghalaya who has already benefited from this ambitious digitization project. This interaction underscores the significance of preserving and promoting the rich heritage of handloom craftsmanship in the Northeastern region while enhancing traceability and authentication through digital means.

The introduction of QR codes into handlooms marks a significant step forward in ensuring the integrity and recognition of these unique and culturally rich products, which are an essential part of India’s heritage.