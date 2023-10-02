Rs 59 Crore Worth Botanical Garden Unveiled In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, unveiled a magnificent Botanical Garden on October 1, marking a transformation of the former Guwahati Central Jail site into a sprawling oasis spanning 36 bighas. The garden is adorned with an impressive collection of 85,000 plants, representing over 230 indigenous flora species. This Rs. 59 crore project, featuring 2.58 acres of water bodies and a dedicated medicinal plant zone, has breathed new life into the heart of Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar locality.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration event, Dr. Sarma reflected on the project’s journey, recounting how it had originally been planned as a shopping mall but had been transformed into a public park under his tenure as the Minister of the Guwahati Development Department. He expressed his delight at enriching Guwahati’s public infrastructure and urged the community to nurture the garden while emphasizing the importance of educating youth about the region’s rich flora heritage. This, he noted, was a significant step in showcasing Northeast India’s unique plant life.

In addition to the Botanical Garden, Chief Minister Sarma unveiled a tapestry of projects aimed at elevating Guwahati to the status of the “Gateway of South-East Asia.” These initiatives include river-front development, the creation of more public parks, and the establishment of an urban forest. Plans for an inland water terminal, enhanced surveillance measures, and improved street lighting were also disclosed, underscoring the government’s commitment to both tourism and security.

Prior to attending the Botanical Garden inauguration, Dr. Sarma began his day by participating in the Kshamabani event at Bhagwan Mahavir Dharmasthal, where he commended Jainism’s influence on virtuous living.

The grand inauguration of the Botanical Garden attracted a host of esteemed dignitaries, including Minister Ashok Singhal and MP Queen Ojha. Their presence underscored the city’s unified commitment to growth and greenery, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s ongoing journey towards sustainable development and urban beautification.