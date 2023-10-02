Tawang Marathon 2023 Concludes With Indian Army Arjun Pradhan As Winner

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable display of endurance and speed, Arjun Pradhan, a stalwart of the Indian Army, secured victory in the men’s category at the Tawang Marathon 2023. He conquered the demanding 42-kilometer race, defying the altitude of 10,000 feet, with an astonishing timing of 2 hours, 49 minutes, and 03 seconds. Tlanding Wahlang from Meghalaya demonstrated exceptional stamina and claimed the second position, while army jawan Avanish Rawat came third.

In the women’s category, Priyanka Kanwar, a defence personnel, showcased her endurance and skill by clinching the first prize, finishing the full marathon in 5 hours, 18 minutes, and 41 seconds. The winners were generously rewarded, with Arjun Pradhan receiving a cash prize of Rs 75,000 along with a certificate. The second and third-place holders were awarded Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 in cash, respectively.

The Tawang Marathon, a historic event for both Tawang and the entire state, attracted a total of 2,343 runners, including 512 female participants. The race was categorized into the 42-kilometre full marathon, the 21-kilometre half-marathon, and the 5-kilometre category.

Notably, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, and Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi joined the marathon, completing the 5-kilometer circuit.

During the event, Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister, announced that the Tawang Marathon would become an annual event, aiming to test one’s physical fitness and endurance at high altitudes.

Additionally, Union Minister for Earth and Science Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of physical fitness and hoped that the Tawang Marathon would soon rank among the country’s best marathon events.

The event was successfully organized by the Indian Army in collaboration with the government of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing a promising future for this marathon on the international stage.