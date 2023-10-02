Two Armed ULFA (I) Cadres Apprehended In A Joint Operation At Tirap

NET Web Desk

In a collaborative effort, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police conducted a significant operation on October 1, 2023, resulting in the apprehension of two active members of the ULFA (I) group in Tirap district with arms and ammunition.

The insurgents, identified as Self-Styled Private Nilutpal Asom and Self-Styled Private Upen Asom, both from Assam, were intercepted as they attempted to cross the Indo-Myanmar Border, aiming to carry out subversive activities in Assam.

Due to the timely operation, weapons and ammunition from the militants were successfully recovered, emphasizing the continued efforts to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and curb insurgent activities.

However, this recent apprehension adds to the increasing trend of militant incursions, particularly as general elections approach, highlighting the necessity to maintain vigilance and check on disruptive attempts.

Notably, southern areas of Arunachal Pradesh have witnessed a series of apprehensions and surrenders of ULFA (I) cadres this year, significantly weakening the outlawed group’s operations and hierarchy.