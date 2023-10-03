254 Apprehended In A Child Marriage Crackdown In Assam

NET Web Desk

In a recent operation, Assam Police made a significant stride against child marriage, apprehending 254 individuals across the state in a renewed campaign to curb this alarming social issue of child marriage.

On October 2, the Assam Police conducted widespread raids in various locations, including Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Dhubri, resulting in a total of 254 arrests. In Kokrajhar, 24 individuals were apprehended from areas like Gossaigaon, Serfanguri, Kachugaon, and Bogoribari. Bongaigaon saw the arrest of 39 individuals, while an overwhelming 191 were detained in Dhubri district.

Notably, Dhubri reported the highest number of arrests, with Golakganj recording 42, Agomoni 7, Tamarhat 12, Gouripur 42, Bilasipara 36, Sapatgram 11, and Chapar 6 arrests, respectively.

Mention must be made that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on September 9, declared the relaunch of a concerted campaign against child marriage in the state.

During the announcement at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women’s wing’s national executive meeting, Sarma emphasized the objective to apprehend around 2,000 to 3,000 men over the next 10 days as part of this drive.