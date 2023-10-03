Heavy Rainfall Till Oct 6, IMD Issues Orange Alert In Assam

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of Assam from October 4 to 6, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Districts like Kokrajhar, Chirang, and South Salmara-Mankachar are expected to face intense rainfall from Oct 4-6.

Additionally, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and the aforementioned districts are likely to face similar conditions from October 5 to 6.

The heavy rainfall is anticipated to have several effects on the region, impacting visibility, causing waterlogging, disrupting traffic, and posing a risk of flash floods. The mature crops and open spaces may also be affected.

The residents are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of the forecasted heavy rainfall.