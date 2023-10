NET Web Desk

As per reports, Olympic medalist and world champion Lovlina Borgohain from Assam has settled for the Silver medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 after losing her final bout against Li Qian of China on Wednesday, October 4.

Earlier, Lovlina Borgohain defeated Thailand’s Baison Maneekon by unanimous decision in her semi-final bout.

Notably, Lovlina Borgohain’s win in the semi-final bout also ensured a berth for her at the 2024 Paris Olympics.