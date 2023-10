NET Web Desk

In a victorious morning , India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ojas Deotale won gold in archery compound mixed team event on the 11th day of the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

The duo defeated So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon of South Korea 159-158, at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Final Field as per reports.

It is worth noting that Jyothi and Ojas also ensured that India received their 71st medal, the most in Asian Games history. India have won 70 medals at the 2018 Jakarta Games.