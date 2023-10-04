Brahmon Sobha Of Assam Urges CM For Total Alcohol Ban During Religious Festivals

NET Web Desk

In a proactive move ahead of the upcoming festive season, the Brahmon Sobha, a socio-cultural organization, has penned a compelling letter to the Chief Minister, emphasizing the urgent need for a carpet ban on the sale of alcohol.

Addressed through the District Commissioner of Kamrup (metro) district, this letter underscores the detrimental impact of rampant alcohol sales and consumption during religious festivals.

President Shyamalendu Bhattacharjee and General Secretary Sudip Sarma Choudhury, representing the Brahmon Sobha, brought to light the distressing surge in liquor sales during religious festivities. They stressed that the sale of alcohol, authorized by government licenses, constitutes a significant portion of the state’s revenue. However, this financial gain comes at the cost of disrupting peaceful coexistence and compromising public safety.

In addition, they also pointed out the spike in alcohol consumption during festivals leads to an alarming rise in road accidents. Drunk driving, a prevalent issue during the festival times, often results in the tragic loss of young lives.

Acknowledging the state’s efforts to prevent accidents, they urged the government to implement a complete ban on alcohol sales during all religious occasions, emphasizing that such a move aligns with the core values of Indian culture and civilization.