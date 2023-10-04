IMD Issues Red Alert For Sikkim, Orange For Assam And Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

In an urgent advisory, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Sikkim and an orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya over the next 48 hours, citing an imminent flood threat posed by the swollen Teesta River.

Reportedly the region has been battered by relentless heavy rainfall and violent thunderstorms, resulting in a catastrophic surge in the Teesta River, reaching unprecedented levels and causing widespread devastation across Sikkim as landslides and floods.

Tragically, approximately 25 army vehicles, parts of ATTC college, and army personnel have been washed away as of yet.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Education Department also decided to shut down all Government educational institutions till October 8.

Rescue and relief efforts are reportedly underway.