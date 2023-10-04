Khamti Rice, Yak Churpi, and Tangsa Textile Of Arunachal Pradesh Secures GI Tags

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards preserving and promoting indigenous heritage, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has achieved a commendable milestone by securing the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tags for three unique products from Arunachal Pradesh.

Khamti rice, yak churpi, and Tangsa textile have been bestowed with this prestigious recognition by the GI Registry, Chennai.

Notably, NABARD’s commitment to supporting and elevating indigenous products is underscored by their collaboration with Padma Shri awardee Dr. Rajni Kant, an eminent specialist in this domain.

Mentions must be made that the impact of this initiative is profound, as NABARD has already extended financial assistance for the GI registration of a total of 18 indigenous products, spanning various domains such as textile, handloom, food, and agriculture.

In this initial phase, Khamti rice, yak churpi, and Tangsa textile have garnered well-deserved GI recognition, setting the stage for the preservation and global appreciation of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship.