Lobsang Wangmu Creates History; Crowned As The First ‘Miss Monyul’

NET Web Desk

The first-ever Beauty Pageant of Monyul ( Tawang & West Kameng), Miss Monyul 2023 found its winner in the gorgeous Lobsang Wangmu.

In addition, Lham Chotten was crowned as 1st runner up and Lobsang Drema Ngamo as 2nd runner up.

Held in Tawamg Festival Ground, Miss Monyul was filled with performances by various artists, bands and dancing crews along with the crowning of Miss Monyul.

Popular Bollywood Actor Randeep Hooda who is currently on his Arunachal tour graced the event as the Guest of Honor.