Central Government Allocates Rs 44.80 Cr To Sikkim As Flash Flood Relief

NET Web Desk

In response to the recent flash floods in Sikkim, the Central Government has approved the release of Rs 44.80 crore to Sikkim from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the year 2023-24. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spearheaded this approval, emphasizing the urgent need for relief measures to aid those affected by the calamity.

The allocation comes after a surge in Teesta river flows triggered by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), cloud burst, and flash floods on October 4, resulting in widespread devastation across the region.

Further, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to meticulously evaluate the damages. The assistance will be provided based on this comprehensive assessment, as per reports.

Notably, the Central Government is actively overseeing the situation and offering unwavering support to the Sikkim Government. This support encompasses the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, Indian Air Force helicopters, Army units, and expert technical teams from various ministries.

Their collaborative focus remains on rapid infrastructure restoration and swift recovery for the affected populace, as per reports.