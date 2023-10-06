Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Grapples With Dengue Ahead Of ICC World Cup

NET Web Desk

In a concerning turn of events for Team India, Shubman Gill, their star opener, has been diagnosed with dengue fever just days before the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off on October 8. Gill, known for his stellar form, is currently undergoing treatment for Dengue, a mosquito-borne illness, putting his participation in the opening match against Australia in doubt.

This unexpected setback has forced the management team to consider alternative options, with Ishan Kishan likely to be stepping into Gill’s shoes to face Australia as the crucial opener.

The Indian cricket fraternity is hoping for a swift recovery for Gill.