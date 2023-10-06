Meghalaya Government Launches Helpline For Its Citizens Stranded In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

In response to the recent flash flood in Sikkim, the Government of Meghalaya has swiftly extended a helping hand to its affected citizens. A dedicated helpline, 1800-345-3644, has been activated to provide essential support and aid to students and residents of Meghalaya grappling with the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

The primary objective of the helpline is to address any concerns or needs related to the calamity. The government strongly encourages those affected to utilize this resource, ensuring timely and effective assistance during these challenging times, as reported.

Additionally, for emergencies, students can directly contact designated officers for coordinated efforts and issue resolution:

Mrs A. Ali, Additional Director of Higher and Technical Education, Govt of Meghalaya, Contact no:98630 63305

F.B Ramsiej, Deputy Director Higher and Technical Education, Government of Meghalaya, Contact No:7005037347