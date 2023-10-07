Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Plane Crash In Canada Claims Life Of Two Indian Trainee Pilots Among Three

In a tragic incident, a plane crash on October 6, in the city of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, has claimed the lives of three individuals, including two trainee pilots from Mumbai, India.

It has been reported that the aircraft involved was a Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft and the crash occurred behind a motel, near the local airport, located about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.

However, the cause of the crash remains not known.

In response, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has dispatched investigators to the crash site. All three individuals onboard, including the pilot, lost their lives in the incident.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

